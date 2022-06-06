Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $349.18

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $12,544,821. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $12,987,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $316.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

