Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 1,972.86

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.86 ($24.96).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($31.25) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.05) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($27.33) to GBX 1,945 ($24.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

WEIR stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,634 ($20.67). 308,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,094. The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,564.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,665.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($24.50).

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.50), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($62,505.64). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.04), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($61,925.10).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

