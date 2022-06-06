Brokerages Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target at $34.00

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTWRF. Barclays downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $$31.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

