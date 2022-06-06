BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +24-29% yr/yr to ~$9.48-9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.68-$8.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.53.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,833. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 290.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.