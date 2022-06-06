BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.53.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,833. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 290.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

