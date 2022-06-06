BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$126.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.77.

TSE:DOO traded down C$3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 444,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,468. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.37.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 12.0299993 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

