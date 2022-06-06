Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for 3.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Brunswick worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,925,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.05. 8,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,192. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

