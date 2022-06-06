BTIG Research Boosts CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target to $21.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

