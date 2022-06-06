BTIG Research Cuts CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $10.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 498,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 303,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

