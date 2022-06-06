Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $36.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bumble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.93 and a beta of 1.55. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

