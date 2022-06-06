C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AI. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

