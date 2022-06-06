C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.15.

AI stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $13,763,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

