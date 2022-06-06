Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.31

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 4297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

