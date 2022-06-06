CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$41.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

CAE opened at C$33.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. CAE has a 1-year low of C$27.27 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 75.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.94.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

