Camden Capital LLC Acquires 1,779 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.49 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

