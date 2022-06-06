Camden Capital LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 10.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in DocuSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $83.78 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.