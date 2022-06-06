Camden Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

