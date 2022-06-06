Camden Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several equities analysts have commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.
Brighthouse Financial Profile (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
