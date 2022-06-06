Camden Capital LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,296,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after buying an additional 106,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $262.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.12. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

