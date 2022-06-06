Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will report $332.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.08 million to $353.30 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $276.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.84. 869,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,173. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.82.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.