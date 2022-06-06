Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target to C$6.00

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE WBR opened at C$4.34 on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$155.74 million and a P/E ratio of 32.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09.
Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
