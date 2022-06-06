Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target to C$6.00

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE WBR opened at C$4.34 on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$155.74 million and a P/E ratio of 32.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Waterloo Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

