Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.89% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $1,385,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of CP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.83. 82,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,957. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

