Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after buying an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.09. 9,319,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.