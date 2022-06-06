Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.07% of Diageo worth $87,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,808,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $185.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.20. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,462.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

