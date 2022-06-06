Capital International Investors Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.44% of General Dynamics worth $258,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after acquiring an additional 223,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Shares of GD stock opened at $230.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.56 and a 200-day moving average of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

