Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $249,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $243.33 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,351.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.19.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

