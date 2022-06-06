Capital International Investors Has $110 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $110,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

