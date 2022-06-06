Capital International Investors Has $198.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 478.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $198,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 108,193 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $69.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

