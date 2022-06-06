Capital International Investors Lowers Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.00% of Endava worth $187,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after buying an additional 205,301 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $32,319,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Endava by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava stock opened at $105.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.18. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.