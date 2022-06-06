Capital International Investors Purchases 167,200 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.15% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $216,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. CWM LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

