Capital International Investors Purchases 45,842 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $96,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.37.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

