Capital International Investors Purchases Shares of 3,590,186 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,590,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,733,000. Capital International Investors owned 5.36% of Nuvei as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEI has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

