Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $163,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $195.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.