Capital International Investors Sells 8,924 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.91% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $80,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after buying an additional 1,015,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

