Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

COF stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.06. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

