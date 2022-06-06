Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $124.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

