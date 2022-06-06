Capital Research Global Investors Increases Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,133 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.43% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $97,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $182.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.58 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.