Capital Research Global Investors Makes New $108.21 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,209,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

