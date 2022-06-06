Capital Research Global Investors Trims Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,193 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Asana were worth $98,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.