Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 13,350 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

