Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 873.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

