Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,376,000 after acquiring an additional 331,491 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

