Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,657,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $671.74 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $670.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $772.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

