Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $148.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

