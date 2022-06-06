Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 266,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.68 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.18 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.75 and its 200-day moving average is $221.60. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.