Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $512,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,019.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 209,108 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 125,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,385,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $68.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $63.86 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

