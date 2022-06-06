Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $956,000 in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 3.13% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQRR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of EQRR opened at $54.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $56.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

