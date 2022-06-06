Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $96.33 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

