Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,271,000 after acquiring an additional 94,403 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,072,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.