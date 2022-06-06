Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 380 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,119,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $623,352,000 after purchasing an additional 946,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $191.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

