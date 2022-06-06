Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.17 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. Casper has a market cap of $174.64 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,917,639,486 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,636,330 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

